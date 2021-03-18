Infos précédentes :

Posté par Rémiii.
Modéré le 18/03/2021 à 19:05.
Mary Bell - Bellatrix BoadiceaMary et Bellatrix - 18/03

Mary Bell sortira son deuxième album en avril. Une des trois versions de Bellatrix Boadicea se précommande déjà.
[fr] Bellatrix Boadicea: Précommande (2 hits) External ] [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Mary Bell - Bellatrix Boadicea
Mary Bell
LP : Bellatrix Boadicea
Label : Destructure Records
Date de sortie : 04/2021
Consent
Minimoi
Dog on a leash
Cat Opera
Trains
Turning tables
Sacrificed
Afraid
SM ate my life
Some friendships are meant to end (you never cared)
Suit & Mask
Naughty Donut
And the dinner is served
Rapists behind the scene

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page