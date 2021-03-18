Posté par Rémiii.
Modéré le 18/03/2021 à 19:05.
Mary et Bellatrix - 18/03
Mary Bell sortira son deuxième album en avril. Une des trois versions de Bellatrix Boadicea se précommande déjà.
Mary Bell sortira son deuxième album en avril. Une des trois versions de Bellatrix Boadicea se précommande déjà.
[ Bellatrix Boadicea: Précommande (2 hits) ] [plus d'infos]
Mary Bell
LP : Bellatrix Boadicea
Label : Destructure Records
Date de sortie : 04/2021
- Destructure Records (46 hits)
Date de sortie : 04/2021
Consent
Minimoi
Dog on a leash
Cat Opera
Trains
Turning tables
Sacrificed
Afraid
SM ate my life
Some friendships are meant to end (you never cared)
Suit & Mask
Naughty Donut
And the dinner is served
Rapists behind the scene
