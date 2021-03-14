Infos précédentes :
KoRn dans ton salon fin avril - 14/03
KoRn proposera un livestream assez grandiose si l'on se réfère à ce teaser. Ce sera le 24 avril prochain. [plus d'infos]
KoRn
LP : The nothing
Label : Roadrunner
Date de sortie : 13/09/2019
The end begins
Cold
You'll never find me
The darkness is revealing
Idiosyncrasy
The seduction of indulgence
Finally free
Can you hear me
The ringmaster
Gravity of discomfort
H@rd3r
This loss
Surrender to failure
