Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 11/03/2021 à 21:15.
Modéré le 11/03/2021 à 21:15.
Jay et seulement Jay - 11/03
Jay Weinberg (batteur de Slipknot) propose son interprétation à la batterie de "You and you alone" de Code Orange qui apparaît sur Underneath. [plus d'infos]
Code Orange
LP : Underneath
Label : Roadrunner
Date de sortie : 13/03/2020
LP : Underneath
Label : Roadrunner
- Roadrunner (3254 hits)
Date de sortie : 13/03/2020
(deeperthanbefore)
Swallowing the rabbit whole
In fear
You and you alone
Who I am
Cold.metal.place
Sulfur surrounding
The easy way
Erasure scan
Last ones left
Autumn and carbine
Back inside the glass
A sliver
Underneath
Swallowing the rabbit whole
In fear
You and you alone
Who I am
Cold.metal.place
Sulfur surrounding
The easy way
Erasure scan
Last ones left
Autumn and carbine
Back inside the glass
A sliver
Underneath
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires