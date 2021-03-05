Infos précédentes :
Chevelle à l'écoute - 06/03
Chevelle a sorti Nitratias, lequel s'écoute en intégralité ci-après. [plus d'infos]
Chevelle
LP : Niratias
Production : Joe Barresi
Date de sortie : 05/03/2021
Verruckt
So long, mother earth
Mars simula
Sleep the deep
Self destructor
Pistol star (Gravity heals)
VVurmhole
Peach
Test test .Enough
Endlessly
Remember when
Ghost and razor
Lost in digital woods
