Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 03/03/2021 à 21:46.
Cult of Luna - Vertikal IIJohannes speaking - 03/03

Johannes Persson de Cult of Luna propose un tuto vidéo pour jouer "Dark city, dead man" tiré de Somewhere along the highway. [plus d'infos]

Cult Of Luna : Somewhere along the highway
Cult of Luna
LP : Somewhere along the highway
Date de sortie : 24/04/2006
Marching to the heartbeats
Finland
Back to chapel town
And with her came the birds
Thirtyfour
Dim
Dark city, dead man





