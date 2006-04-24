Posté par Mike69270.
Johannes speaking - 03/03
Johannes Persson de Cult of Luna propose un tuto vidéo pour jouer "Dark city, dead man" tiré de Somewhere along the highway. [plus d'infos]
Cult of Luna
LP : Somewhere along the highway
Date de sortie : 24/04/2006
Marching to the heartbeats
Finland
Back to chapel town
And with her came the birds
Thirtyfour
Dim
Dark city, dead man
