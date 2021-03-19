Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 24/02/2021 à 22:24.
Modéré le 24/02/2021 à 22:24.
Mono nulle part, Mono maintenant ici - 24/02
Une version live de Mono pour son titre "Nowhere, now here" en provenance de leur album Beyond the past - Live in London with the Platinum anniversary orchestra est dispo par là. [plus d'infos]
Mono
Live : Beyond the past - Live in London with the Platinum anniversary orchestra
Label : Pelagic Records
Date de sortie : 19/03/2021
Live : Beyond the past - Live in London with the Platinum anniversary orchestra
Label : Pelagic Records
Date de sortie : 19/03/2021
God bless
After you comes the flood
Breathe
Nowhere, now here
Death in rebirth
Dream odyssey
Sorrow
Meet us where the night ends
Halcyon (Beautiful days)
Ashes in the snow
Exit in darkness
Com(?)
