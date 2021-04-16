Infos précédentes :
- Greffe inhumaine en vidéo
- Cannibal Corpse tease sa greffe inhumaine
- Cannibal Corpse sera violent
- L'ennemi masqué de Primal Age
- Havok pour la fête du travail
- Cannibal Corpse avec un Hate Eternal
- Cannibal Corpse before streaming
- Cannibal Corpse envoie du clip
- Le Motocultor annonce ses premiers noms
- Cannibal Corpse en novembre
Greffe inhumaine en vidéo - 24/02
Le nouveau titre "Inhuman harvest" de Cannibal Corpse est donc dispo par là. [plus d'infos]
Cannibal Corpse
LP : Violence unimagined
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 16/04/2021
Murderous rampage
Necrogenic resurrection
Inhumane harvest
Condemnation contagion
Surround, kill, devour
Ritual annihilation
Follow the blood
Bound and burned
Slowly sawn
Overtorture
Cerements of the flayed
