Dinosaur JrDinosaur Jr court toujours - 23/02

Dinosaur Jr sortira son nouvel opus, Sweep it into space, le 23 avril. Un morceau s'écoute ici : "I ran away". [plus d'infos]

Dinosaur Jr - Sweep it into space
Dinosaur Jr
LP : Sweep it into space
Date de sortie : 23/04/2021
I ain't
I met the stones
To be waiting
I ran away
Garden
Hide another round
And me
I expect it always
Take it back
N say
Walking to you
You wonder





