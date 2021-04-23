Infos précédentes :
Dinosaur Jr court toujours - 23/02
Dinosaur Jr sortira son nouvel opus, Sweep it into space, le 23 avril. Un morceau s'écoute ici : "I ran away". [plus d'infos]
Dinosaur Jr
LP : Sweep it into space
Date de sortie : 23/04/2021
I ain't
I met the stones
To be waiting
I ran away
Garden
Hide another round
And me
I expect it always
Take it back
N say
Walking to you
You wonder
