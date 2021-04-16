Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 23/02/2021 à 19:11.
Cannibal Corpse tease sa greffe inhumaine - 23/02
Cannibal Corpse s'apprête à sortir son nouveau single, "Inhuman harvest". Ce sera présent sur Violence unimagined. Petit teaser de 15 secondes dans la suite. Le morceau dans son intégralité demain à 18 heures. [plus d'infos]
Cannibal Corpse
LP : Violence unimagined
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 16/04/2021
Metal Blade
Murderous rampage
Necrogenic resurrection
Inhumane harvest
Condemnation contagion
Surround, kill, devour
Ritual annihilation
Follow the blood
Bound and burned
Slowly sawn
Overtorture
Cerements of the flayed
