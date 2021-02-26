Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 22/02/2021 à 20:28.
Modéré le 22/02/2021 à 20:28.
Le météor d'Architects en vidéo - 22/02
Architects propose un clip pour "Meteor". Le morceau est en provenance de For all that wish to exist qui sort vendredi. [plus d'infos]
Architects
LP : For all that wish to exist
Label : Epitaph
Date de sortie : 26/02/2021
LP : For all that wish to exist
Label : Epitaph
Date de sortie : 26/02/2021
Do you dream of armageddon?
Black lungs
Giving blood
Discourse is dead
Dead butterflies
An ordinary extinction
Impermanence ft. Winston McCall (Parkway Drive)
Flight without feathers
Little wonder ft. Mike Kerr (Royal Blood)
Animals
Libertine
Goliath ft. Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro)
Demi God
Meteor
Dying is absolutely safe
