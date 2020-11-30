Posté par Mike69270.
Colossus of YouTube - 15/02
L'album Last call des Colossus of Destiny est aussi désormais sur YouTube pour ton plus grand plaisir ! [plus d'infos]
Colossus of Destiny
LP : Last call
Date de sortie : 30/11/2020
LP : Last call
Date de sortie : 30/11/2020
Behind exposed lines
A song from my ex-girlfriend's mixtape
Bittersweet and pathetic
Last call
A wicked declaration
Shapes and figures
Yet I built no wall
Before it ends
