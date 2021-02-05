Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 06/02/2021 à 19:35.
Modéré le 06/02/2021 à 19:35.
Bonjour Karma ! - 06/02
Bonne nouvelle ! Il est là le nouveau Psykup ! Pour écouter Hello Karma!, c'est par ici. La chronique sera dans le Mag #46. [plus d'infos]
Psykup
LP : Hello karma!
Date de sortie : 05/02/2021
LP : Hello karma!
Date de sortie : 05/02/2021
Nothing to sell
Masturbation failed
Get laid
Chaos why not
Sun is the limit
Nice to the bone
Letter to Greta
Lucifer is sleeping
Catch me if you can
Family burlesque
And now we stand
For the ones
Masturbation failed
Get laid
Chaos why not
Sun is the limit
Nice to the bone
Letter to Greta
Lucifer is sleeping
Catch me if you can
Family burlesque
And now we stand
For the ones
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires