Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 06/02/2021 à 19:35.
le temps de la reflexionBonjour Karma ! - 06/02

Bonne nouvelle ! Il est là le nouveau Psykup ! Pour écouter Hello Karma!, c'est par ici. La chronique sera dans le Mag #46. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Psykup - Hello karma!
Psykup
LP : Hello karma!
Date de sortie : 05/02/2021
Nothing to sell
Masturbation failed
Get laid
Chaos why not
Sun is the limit
Nice to the bone
Letter to Greta
Lucifer is sleeping
Catch me if you can
Family burlesque
And now we stand
For the ones





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page