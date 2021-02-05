Posté par Mike69270.
Foo Fighters en clip et en entier - 06/02
Medicine at midnight est sorti hier. Les Foo Fighters le mettent à l'écoute en intégralité et proposent un clip pour "No son of mine". [plus d'infos]
Foo Fighters
LP : Medicine at midnight
Label : RCA Records
Date de sortie : 05/02/2021
Making a fire
Shame shame
Cloudspotter
Waiting on a war
Medicine at midnight
No son of mine
Holding poison
Chasing birds
Love dies young
