Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 04/02/2021 à 21:09.
Tendinite - TendiniteTendinite en clip - 04/02

Tendinite sort un second extrait de Neither / Nor. Pour mater le clip de "Nostrils", c'est ici que ça se passe. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Tendinite - Neither / Nor
Tendinite
LP : Neither / Nor
Label : Atypeek Music
Date de sortie : 10/02/2021
Never satisfied
Nostrils
Take me to the ocean
Free my bones
Let's fight a mountain
Well I try
The bill
After fun
See the light again
Can't wait





Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page