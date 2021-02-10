Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 04/02/2021 à 21:09.
Modéré le 04/02/2021 à 21:09.
Tendinite en clip - 04/02
Tendinite sort un second extrait de Neither / Nor. Pour mater le clip de "Nostrils", c'est ici que ça se passe. [plus d'infos]
Tendinite
LP : Neither / Nor
Label : Atypeek Music
Date de sortie : 10/02/2021
LP : Neither / Nor
Label : Atypeek Music
- Atypeek Music: Site Officiel (115 hits)
Date de sortie : 10/02/2021
Never satisfied
Nostrils
Take me to the ocean
Free my bones
Let's fight a mountain
Well I try
The bill
After fun
See the light again
Can't wait
Nostrils
Take me to the ocean
Free my bones
Let's fight a mountain
Well I try
The bill
After fun
See the light again
Can't wait
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires