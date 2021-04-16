Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 03/02/2021 à 21:41.
Modéré le 03/02/2021 à 21:41.
Cannibal Corpse sera violent - 03/02
Violence unimagined est le nom retenu par Cannibal Corpse pour son prochain opus. La sortie est annoncée pour le 16 avril chez Metal Blade. Les détails de la bête sont compilés dans la fiche disque. Et un premier titre s'écoute ici, "Inhumane harvest". [plus d'infos]
Cannibal Corpse
LP : Violence unimagined
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 16/04/2021
LP : Violence unimagined
Label : Metal Blade
- Metal Blade (206 hits)
Date de sortie : 16/04/2021
Murderous rampage
Necrogenic resurrection
Inhumane harvest
Condemnation contagion
Surround, kill, devour
Ritual annihilation
Follow the blood
Bound and burned
Slowly sawn
Overtorture
Cerements of the flayed
Necrogenic resurrection
Inhumane harvest
Condemnation contagion
Surround, kill, devour
Ritual annihilation
Follow the blood
Bound and burned
Slowly sawn
Overtorture
Cerements of the flayed
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires