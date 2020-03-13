Posté par Mike69270.
Code Orange anime l'automne et la carabine - 26/01
"Autumn and carbine" de Code Orange a fait l'objet d'un vidéoclip en animation. Le morceau est issu de Underneath. [plus d'infos]
Code Orange
LP : Underneath
Label : Roadrunner
Date de sortie : 13/03/2020
(deeperthanbefore)
Swallowing the rabbit whole
In fear
You and you alone
Who I am
Cold.metal.place
Sulfur surrounding
The easy way
Erasure scan
Last ones left
Autumn and carbine
Back inside the glass
A sliver
Underneath
