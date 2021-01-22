Posté par Mike69270.
Kvitravn à l'écoute - 24/01
Le dernier Wardruna est sorti vendredi. Kvitravn s'écoute en entier ici. [plus d'infos]
Wardruna
LP : Kvitravn
Label : Indie Recordings
Date de sortie : 22/01/2021
Synkverv (Turn-sight)
Kvitravn (White Raven)
Skugge (Shadow)
Grá (Grey)
Fylgjutal (Speech of the Fetch)
Munin (Memory)
Kvit hjort (White Stag)
Viseveiding (Song-hunting)
Ni (Nine)
Vindavlarljod (Song of the wind-bred)
Andvevarljod (Song of the Spirit-weavers)
