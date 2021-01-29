Posté par Mike69270.
Les chansons favorites de Weezer - 23/01 18:49
Ok human, nouvel album de Weezer, sort vendredi prochain 29 janvier. Le morceau d'ouverture "All my favorite songs" est en écoute dans la suite. [plus d'infos]
All my favorite songs
Aloo gobi
Grapes of wrath
Numbers
Playing my piano
Mirror image
Screens
Bird with a broken wing
Dead roses
Everything happens for a reason
Here comes the rain
La brea tar pits
