Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 22/01/2021 à 23:35.
Modéré le 22/01/2021 à 23:35.
(The) Melvins à la vraie bonne place - 22/01 23:35
Alors que nous sommes à un gros mois de la sortie de Working with God de (The) Melvins, le groupe balance sur la toile "The great good place". [plus d'infos]
(The) Melvins
LP : Working with God
Label : Ipecac
Date de sortie : 26/02/2021
LP : Working with God
Label : Ipecac
- Ipecac (269 hits)
Date de sortie : 26/02/2021
I fuck around
Negative no no
Bouncing Rick
Caddy daddy
1 Brian, the horse-faced goon
1 Brian, the horse-faced goon
Boy Mike
1 fuck you
Fuck you
The great good place
Hot fish
Hund
Good night sweetheart
Negative no no
Bouncing Rick
Caddy daddy
1 Brian, the horse-faced goon
1 Brian, the horse-faced goon
Boy Mike
1 fuck you
Fuck you
The great good place
Hot fish
Hund
Good night sweetheart
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires