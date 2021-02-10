Posté par Nicolas.
Tendinite paye la facture - 21/01 23:02
Tendinite vient de mettre en ligne le clip de "The bill", premier extrait de Neither / Nor, prévu le 10 février 2021 chez Araki, Hello Vice I Vicious et Poutrage records. [plus d'infos]
Tendinite
LP : Neither / Nor
Label : Atypeek Music
Date de sortie : 10/02/2021
- Atypeek Music: Site Officiel (113 hits)
Never satisfied
Nostrils
Take me to the ocean
Free my bones
Let's fight a mountain
Well I try
The bill
After fun
See the light again
Can't wait
