Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 20/01/2021 à 20:35.
Modéré le 20/01/2021 à 20:35.
Les papillons morts d'Architects - 20/01 20:35
Le 26 février verra la sortie du nouvel opus d'Architects, For those that wish to exist. Les anglais en proposent un troisième extrait avec ce "Dead butterflies" montrant un virage plus mélodique que les précédents albums. [plus d'infos]
Architects
LP : For all that wish to exist
Label : Epitaph
Date de sortie : 26/02/2021
LP : For all that wish to exist
Label : Epitaph
- Epitaph (535 hits)
Date de sortie : 26/02/2021
Do you dream of armageddon?
Black lungs
Giving blood
Discourse is dead
Dead butterflies
An ordinary extinction
Impermanence ft. Winston McCall (Parkway Drive)
Flight without feathers
Little wonder ft. Mike Kerr (Royal Blood)
Animals
Libertine
Goliath ft. Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro)
Demi God
Meteor
Dying is absolutely safe
Black lungs
Giving blood
Discourse is dead
Dead butterflies
An ordinary extinction
Impermanence ft. Winston McCall (Parkway Drive)
Flight without feathers
Little wonder ft. Mike Kerr (Royal Blood)
Animals
Libertine
Goliath ft. Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro)
Demi God
Meteor
Dying is absolutely safe
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
[-] Re: Architects - For all that wish to exist
Mike69270 - 678 msg
Terrier : À peu près Lyon !
Ils sont en train de nous faire une histoire à la Bring Me The Horizon là...