Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 15/01/2021 à 23:18.
Modéré le 15/01/2021 à 23:18.
L'ombre de Wardruna - 15/01 23:18
Alors que la sortie de Kvitravn approche, Wardruna en dévoile un nouvel extrait avec "Skugge (Shadow)". [plus d'infos]
Wardruna
LP : Kvitravn
Label : Indie Recordings
LP : Kvitravn
Label : Indie Recordings
Synkverv (Turn-sight)
Kvitravn (White Raven)
Skugge (Shadow)
Grá (Grey)
Fylgjutal (Speech of the Fetch)
Munin (Memory)
Kvit hjort (White Stag)
Viseveiding (Song-hunting)
Ni (Nine)
Vindavlarljod (Song of the wind-bred)
Andvevarljod (Song of the Spirit-weavers)
