Foo Fighters - Sonic highwaysLes Foo Fighters attendent la guerre - 14/01 21:08

Medicine at midnight sort le 5 février. Les Foo Fighters en proposent un nouvel extrait : "Waiting on a war". [plus d'infos]

Foo Fighters - Medicine at midnight
Foo Fighters
LP : Medicine at midnight
Label : RCA Records Date de sortie : 05/02/2021
Making a fire
Shame shame
Cloudspotter
Waiting on a war
Medicine at midnight
No son of mine
Holding poison
Chasing birds
Love dies young





