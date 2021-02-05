Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 14/01/2021 à 21:08.
Modéré le 14/01/2021 à 21:08.
Les Foo Fighters attendent la guerre - 14/01 21:08
Medicine at midnight sort le 5 février. Les Foo Fighters en proposent un nouvel extrait : "Waiting on a war". [plus d'infos]
Foo Fighters
LP : Medicine at midnight
Label : RCA Records
LP : Medicine at midnight
Label : RCA Records
- RCA Records (56 hits)
Making a fire
Shame shame
Cloudspotter
Waiting on a war
Medicine at midnight
No son of mine
Holding poison
Chasing birds
Love dies young
Shame shame
Cloudspotter
Waiting on a war
Medicine at midnight
No son of mine
Holding poison
Chasing birds
Love dies young
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires