Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 13/01/2021 à 21:56.
Wheelfall tel un spectre qui hante le monde - 13/01 21:56
Petit rattrapage avec le nouvel album de Wheelfall qui est sorti le 4 décembre dernier, A spectre is haunting the world et dont l'écoute se passe sur BandCamp.
[ A spectre is haunting the world: BandCamp ] [plus d'infos]
Wheelfall
LP : A spectre is haunting the world
Date de sortie : 04/12/2020
1000 ways to kill a man
Cold & pure
SEX / OBLIVION / SEX
Wisdom is more erotic when wasted
Perverse technology
Scorched throats
Saltwater
Amplitude death
1000 ways to kill a man
