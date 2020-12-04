Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 13/01/2021 à 21:56.
WHEELFALL - Glasrew PointWheelfall tel un spectre qui hante le monde - 13/01 21:56

Petit rattrapage avec le nouvel album de Wheelfall qui est sorti le 4 décembre dernier, A spectre is haunting the world et dont l'écoute se passe sur BandCamp.
[fr] A spectre is haunting the world: BandCamp External ] [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Wheelfall - A spectre is haunting the world
Wheelfall
LP : A spectre is haunting the world
Date de sortie : 04/12/2020
1000 ways to kill a man
Cold & pure
SEX / OBLIVION / SEX
Wisdom is more erotic when wasted
Perverse technology
Scorched throats
Saltwater
Amplitude death
1000 ways to kill a man

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page