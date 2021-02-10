Posté par Rémiii.
Modéré le 13/01/2021 à 21:05.
Modéré le 13/01/2021 à 21:05.
Le "ni - ni" de Tendinite - 13/01 21:05
La sortie du premier LP de Tendinite se rapproche. Son titre ? Neither / nor ! [plus d'infos]
Tendinite
LP : Neither / Nor
Label : Atypeek Music
LP : Neither / Nor
Label : Atypeek Music
- Atypeek Music: Site Officiel (110 hits)
Never satisfied
Nostrils
Take me to the ocean
Free my bones
Let's fight a mountain
Well I try
The bill
After fun
See the light again
Can't wait
Nostrils
Take me to the ocean
Free my bones
Let's fight a mountain
Well I try
The bill
After fun
See the light again
Can't wait
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires