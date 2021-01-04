Infos précédentes :

Premier EP de Ossian's Dream - 05/01 20:21

Ossian's Dream est le nouveau projet solo de Lundi Galilao (A Very Old Ghost Behind The Farm, Prognathe, Dead Mountain Mouth). Son premier EP intitulé Standing on the giant's shoulder est sorti ce lundi 4 janvier chez Peccata Mundi Records et peut être écouté et téléchargé gratuitement sur BandCamp.
[fr] Standing on the giant's shoulder: BandCamp External ] [plus d'infos]

Ossian's dream - Standing on the giant's shoulder
Ossian's Dream
EP : Standing on the giant's shoulder
Date de sortie : 04/01/2021
The riding beggar
The king of nevermore I
The king of nevermore II
On the giant's shoulder

