Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 29/12/2020 à 14:57.
Modéré le 29/12/2020 à 14:57.
Dernier appel pour Colossus of Destiny - 29/12 14:57
Le nouvel album de Colossus of Destiny, Last call, s'écoute en entier sur BandCamp. C'est ici. [plus d'infos]
Colossus of Destiny
LP : Last call
Date de sortie : 30/11/2020
LP : Last call
Date de sortie : 30/11/2020
Behind exposed lines
A song from my ex-girlfriend's mixtape
Bittersweet and pathetic
Last call
A wicked declaration
Shapes and figures
Yet I built no wall
Before it ends
A song from my ex-girlfriend's mixtape
Bittersweet and pathetic
Last call
A wicked declaration
Shapes and figures
Yet I built no wall
Before it ends
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires