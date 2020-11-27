Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 29/12/2020 à 14:51.
Modéré le 29/12/2020 à 14:51.
Streaming of Memories - 29/12 14:51
The sand within, nouvel album de Sound Of Memories, est désormais disponible. Il s'écoute en entier ici. [plus d'infos]
Sound Of Memories
LP : The sand within
Date de sortie : 27/11/2020
LP : The sand within
Date de sortie : 27/11/2020
The sand within
Life ascending
State of grace
Soul asylum
The mirror behind
Fate and doom
Black virgin
This shivering whisper
Inside the eye of the storm
Altered
The last architect (feat. Max de Daturha)
Life ascending
State of grace
Soul asylum
The mirror behind
Fate and doom
Black virgin
This shivering whisper
Inside the eye of the storm
Altered
The last architect (feat. Max de Daturha)
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires