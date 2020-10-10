Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 24/12/2020 à 18:48.
Cold Lands dans la lumière - 24/12 18:48
C'est le réveillon de Noël ce soir. Pour l'occasion Cold Lands te dépose sous le sapin son dernier album In the light à découvrir sur BandCamp.
[ In the light: BandCamp ] [plus d'infos]
Cold Lands
LP : In the light
Date de sortie : 10/10/2020
The moon circle
The liars prayer
My vision
City of water
Crossing
Face the light
Wasted in the wind
I begin
The blue men
He's coming
Here you are
The winged fog
