Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 23/12/2020 à 17:40.
Modéré le 23/12/2020 à 17:40.
Palm Reader in the K! pit - 23/12 17:40
Les confrères de Kerrang ont filmé un set de Palm Reader au Blondies de Londres. Il est en ligne. [plus d'infos]
Palm Reader
LP : Beside the ones we love
Label : In At The Deep End Records
LP : Beside the ones we love
Label : In At The Deep End Records
- In At The Deep End Records (9 hits)
Watch the fire chase my tongue
Pedant
By the ground, we're defined
Sing out, survivor
Stacks
Travelled paths
Stone's blood
Resolution
Black hand
Unabridged
Pedant
By the ground, we're defined
Sing out, survivor
Stacks
Travelled paths
Stone's blood
Resolution
Black hand
Unabridged
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires