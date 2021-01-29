Posté par Rémiii.
Le vertige de The Notwist - 22/12 21:30
The Notwist sortira Vertigo days le 29 janvier. [plus d'infos]
The Notwist
LP : Vertigo days
Date de sortie : 29/01/2021
LP : Vertigo days
Date de sortie : 29/01/2021
Volume 1
Al norte
Into love / stars
Exit strategy to myself
Where you find me
Ship
Loose ends
Into the ice age
Oh sweet fire
Ghost
Sans soleil
Night's too dark
*stars*
Al sur
Into love again
