Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 19/12/2020 à 21:25.
Modéré le 19/12/2020 à 21:25.
L'agresseur de Death Angel animé - 19/12 21:25
Death Angel a publié un clip pour "Aggressor" tiré d'Humanicide. [plus d'infos]
Death Angel
LP : Humanicide
Label : Nuclear Blast
LP : Humanicide
Label : Nuclear Blast
- Nuclear Blast (417 hits)
Humanicide
Divine defector
Aggressor
I came for blood
Immortal behated
Alive and screaming
The pack
Ghost of me
Revelation song
Of rats and men
The day I walked away
