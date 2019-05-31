Infos précédentes :

Death Angel - HumanicideL'agresseur de Death Angel animé - 19/12 21:25

Death Angel a publié un clip pour "Aggressor" tiré d'Humanicide. [plus d'infos]

Death Angel - Humanicide
Death Angel
LP : Humanicide
Label : Nuclear Blast Date de sortie : 31/05/2019
Humanicide
Divine defector
Aggressor
I came for blood
Immortal behated
Alive and screaming
The pack
Ghost of me
Revelation song
Of rats and men
The day I walked away





