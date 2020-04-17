Posté par Mike69270.
Enter Shikari met Tina en vidéo - 17/12 21:12
Du clip pour Enter Shikari pour son titre "T.I.N.A", extrait de Nothing is true & everything is possible. [plus d'infos]
Enter Shikari
LP : Nothing is true & everything is possible
Date de sortie : 17/04/2020
LP : Nothing is true & everything is possible
Date de sortie : 17/04/2020
The great unknown
Crossing the rubicon
{ The dreamer's hotel }
Waltzing off the face of the earth (I. Crescendo)
modern living..
apøcaholics anonymøus (main theme in B minor)
the pressure's on.
Reprise 3
T.I.N.A.
Elegy for extinction
Marionettes (I. The discovery of strings)
Marionettes (II. The ascent)
satellites* *
thē kĭñg
Waltzing off the face of the earth (II. Piangevole)
