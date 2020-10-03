Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 14/12/2020 à 20:39.
Modéré le 14/12/2020 à 20:39.
Swarmageddon inhumain - 14/12 20:39
Swarmageddon a sorti son album Inhuman il y a peu. Il peut désormais s'écouter sur le Tube. [plus d'infos]
Swarmageddon
LP : Inhuman
Date de sortie : 03/10/2020
LP : Inhuman
Date de sortie : 03/10/2020
Silence
Of a billion screams
Death traps
Brave new world
Blood stained origami
The fall
Reanimation
Die and retry
Of a billion screams
Death traps
Brave new world
Blood stained origami
The fall
Reanimation
Die and retry
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires