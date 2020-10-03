Infos précédentes :

Swarmageddon - InhumanSwarmageddon inhumain - 14/12 20:39

Swarmageddon a sorti son album Inhuman il y a peu. Il peut désormais s'écouter sur le Tube. [plus d'infos]

Swarmageddon - Inhuman
Swarmageddon
LP : Inhuman
Date de sortie : 03/10/2020
Silence
Of a billion screams
Death traps
Brave new world
Blood stained origami
The fall
Reanimation
Die and retry





