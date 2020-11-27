Infos précédentes :

Sound Of Memories - The sand within

The sand within est à une petite semaine de sa sortie, i.e. le 18 décembre. Sound Of Memories en propose un nouvel extrait : "This shivering whisper". [plus d'infos]

Date de sortie : 27/11/2020
The sand within
Life ascending
State of grace
Soul asylum
The mirror behind
Fate and doom
Black virgin
This shivering whisper
Inside the eye of the storm
Altered
The last architect (feat. Max de Daturha)





