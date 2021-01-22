Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 06/12/2020 à 11:46.
The Dead Daisies sur la sainte terre - 06/12 11:46
"Holy ground (Shake the memory)" des Dead Daisies a été clippé. [plus d'infos]
The Dead Daisies
LP : Holy ground
Date de sortie : 22/01/2021
Holy ground (Shake the memory)
Like no other (Bassline)
Come alive
Bustle and flow
My fate
Chosen and justified
Saving grace
Unspoken
30 days in the hole
Righteous days
Far away
