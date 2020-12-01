Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 06/12/2020 à 11:36.
Modéré le 06/12/2020 à 11:36.
Pizza cosmique pour les guerriers de l'espace ! - 06/12 11:36
Copernic a sorti début de ce mois son album Cosmic pizza for space warriors, lequel s'écoute en intégralité sur le Tube. [plus d'infos]
Copernic
LP : Cosmic pizza for space warriors
Date de sortie : 01/12/2020
LP : Cosmic pizza for space warriors
Date de sortie : 01/12/2020
Rewind
Cosmic pizza for space warriors
Have I been here?
Bingo
Coward
Cloudy afternoon
Dog dog
Golden maze
One step higher
The ground
Pilot
Shake it, brain!
The hardest way
Horses
Chain of command
Where the wild things are - Part I, II & III
Spotlights
