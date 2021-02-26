Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 02/12/2020 à 10:45.
Modéré le 02/12/2020 à 10:45.
Architects a les poumons noirs - 02/12 10:45
Nouveau morceau tiré de For those that wish to exist, le prochain Architects, avec "Black lungs" à découvrir par la suite. [plus d'infos]
Architects
LP : For all that wish to exist
Label : Epitaph
LP : For all that wish to exist
Label : Epitaph
- Epitaph (533 hits)
Do you dream of armageddon?
Black lungs
Giving blood
Discourse is dead
Dead butterflies
An ordinary extinction
Impermanence ft. Winston McCall (Parkway Drive)
Flight without feathers
Little wonder ft. Mike Kerr (Royal Blood)
Animals
Libertine
Goliath ft. Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro)
Demi God
Meteor
Dying is absolutely safe
Black lungs
Giving blood
Discourse is dead
Dead butterflies
An ordinary extinction
Impermanence ft. Winston McCall (Parkway Drive)
Flight without feathers
Little wonder ft. Mike Kerr (Royal Blood)
Animals
Libertine
Goliath ft. Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro)
Demi God
Meteor
Dying is absolutely safe
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires