Capté dans 3 lieux différents (dont La Souris Verte à Epinal), Baby Chaos s'apprête à sortir un double album live de 23 titres ! Sortie prévue en mars [plus d'infos]
Liste des titres :
She's in Pain
Blackbirds
You Won You Won
Bullet for the End
Have Faith in Yourself
You Can't Shut Us Up
Out of the Blue
The Whispering of Giants
The Penny Dropped
P P P Peaches
Love Your Self Abuse
Go to Hell
Mental Bruising for Beginners
Run Towards the Roar
Pink
We Were Youth
Confessions of a Teenage Pervert
Risk and Writhing
Hello
Habibi
Sperm
Rearrange You
Lieux de captation :
Shepherd - Bush Empire
Epinal - La Souris Verte
Glasgow - Oran Mor
