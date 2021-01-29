Infos précédentes :

"12 things I forgot" est un nouvel extrait de The future bites, le prochain Steven Wilson, qu'on te propose à l'écoute dans cette dépêche. [plus d'infos]

Steven Wilson - The future bites
Steven Wilson
LP : The future bites
Label : Caroline International Date de sortie : 29/01/2021
Unself
Self
King ghost
12 things I forgot
Eminent sleaze
Personal shopper
Man of the people
Follower
Anyone but me





