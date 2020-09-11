Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 15/11/2020 à 13:47.
Modéré le 15/11/2020 à 13:47.
Mastodon @ Adult Swim Festival - 15/11 13:47
Le set de Mastodon au Adult Swim Festival virtuel est dispo en ligne. Le groupe est par ailleurs en studio pour l'enregistrement de son prochain album. [plus d'infos]
Mastodon
LP : Medium rarities
Date de sortie : 11/09/2020
LP : Medium rarities
Date de sortie : 11/09/2020
Fallen torches
A commotion (Feist cover)
Asleep in the deep (instrumental)
Capillarian rest (live)
A spoonful weighs a ton (The Flaming Lips cover)
Toe to toes (instrumental)
Circle of cysquatch (live)
Atlanta (feat. Gibby Haynes)
Jaguar god (instrumental)
Cut you up with a linoleum knife
Blood & thunder
White walker
Halloween (instrumental)
Crystal skull (live)
Orion (Metallica cover)
Iron tusk (live)
A commotion (Feist cover)
Asleep in the deep (instrumental)
Capillarian rest (live)
A spoonful weighs a ton (The Flaming Lips cover)
Toe to toes (instrumental)
Circle of cysquatch (live)
Atlanta (feat. Gibby Haynes)
Jaguar god (instrumental)
Cut you up with a linoleum knife
Blood & thunder
White walker
Halloween (instrumental)
Crystal skull (live)
Orion (Metallica cover)
Iron tusk (live)
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires