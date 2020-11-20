Infos précédentes :
Nouveau titre de Killer Be Killed à écouter avec "Inner calm from outer storms". Reluctant hero sort le 20 novembre. [plus d'infos]
Killer Be Killed
LP : Reluctant hero
Label : Nuclear Blast
LP : Reluctant hero
Label : Nuclear Blast
Deconstructing self-destruction
Dream gone bad
Left of center
Inner calm from outer storms
Filthy vagabond
From a crowded wound
The great purge
Comfort from nothing
Animus
Dead limbs
Reluctant hero
