Steven et le roi fantôme - 01/11 20:58
Steven Wilson sort un nouveau titre de son prochain album, The future bites. Pour écouter "King ghost", c'est par là. [plus d'infos]
Steven Wilson
LP : The future bites
Label : Caroline International
Unself
Self
King ghost
12 things I forgot
Eminent sleaze
Personal shopper
Man of the people
Follower
Anyone but me
