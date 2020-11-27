Posté par Rémiii.
Hatebreed sortira le 27 novembre via Nuclear Blast son neuvième album : Weight of the false self. Le titre éponyme et "Instinctive (slaughterlust)" ont déjà fait l'objet de clips qui se trouvent sur YouTube. [plus d'infos]
Instinctive (slaughterlust)
Let them all rot
Set it right (start with yourself)
Weight of the false self
Cling to life
A stroke of red
Dig your way out
This I earned
Wings of the vulture
The herd will scatter
From gold to gray
Invoking dominance
