Infos précédentes :

Posté par Rémiii.
Modéré le 30/10/2020 à 20:59.
Hatebreed - The concrete confessionalHatebreed a du poids - 30/10 20:59

Hatebreed sortira le 27 novembre via Nuclear Blast son neuvième album : Weight of the false self. Le titre éponyme et "Instinctive (slaughterlust)" ont déjà fait l'objet de clips qui se trouvent sur YouTube. [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Hatebreed - Weight of the false self
Hatebreed
LP : Weight of the false self
Label : Nuclear Blast Date de sortie : 27/11/2020
Instinctive (slaughterlust)
Let them all rot
Set it right (start with yourself)
Weight of the false self
Cling to life
A stroke of red
Dig your way out
This I earned
Wings of the vulture
The herd will scatter
From gold to gray
Invoking dominance











Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page