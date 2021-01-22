Posté par Mike69270.
Wardruna en vidéo - 21/10 19:51
Kvitravn, morceau-titre du futur Wardruna, a fait l'objet d'un clip. [plus d'infos]
Wardruna
LP : Kvitravn
Label : Indie Recordings
Synkverv (Turn-sight)
Kvitravn (White Raven)
Skugge (Shadow)
Grá (Grey)
Fylgjutal (Speech of the Fetch)
Munin (Memory)
Kvit hjort (White Stag)
Viseveiding (Song-hunting)
Ni (Nine)
Vindavlarljod (Song of the wind-bred)
Andvevarljod (Song of the Spirit-weavers)
