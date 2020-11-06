Posté par Rémiii.
Loudblast signe son Manifesto - 18/10 12:24
Manifesto est le titre donné par Loudblast à son album à paraître chez Listenable Records (Obituary, Mars Red Sky, Ultra Vomit, ...) le 6 novembre. La fiche du disque ainsi que le clip de "The promethean fire" figurent ci-dessous. [plus d'infos]
Loudblast
LP : Manifesto
Label : Listenable Records
Todestrieb
Relentless horror
Erasing reality
The promethean fire
Preaching spiritual infirmity
Invoking to justify
Festering pyre
Into the greatest of unknowns
Solace in hell
Infamy be to you
