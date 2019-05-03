Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 14/10/2020 à 19:09.
Modéré le 14/10/2020 à 19:09.
Pour quoi Bad Religion tient ! - 14/10 19:09
"What are we standing for", c'est un nouveau morceau de Bad Religion et c'est à la suite. C'est une chute de studio de Age of unreason sorti l'an passé. [plus d'infos]
Bad Religion
LP : Age of unreason
Label : Epitaph
LP : Age of unreason
Label : Epitaph
- Epitaph (533 hits)
Chaos from within
My sanity
Do the paranoid style
The approach
Lose your head
End of history
Age of unreason
Candidate
Faces of grief
Old regime
Big black dog
Downfall
Since now
What tomorrow brings
The profane rights of man (Bonus)
My sanity
Do the paranoid style
The approach
Lose your head
End of history
Age of unreason
Candidate
Faces of grief
Old regime
Big black dog
Downfall
Since now
What tomorrow brings
The profane rights of man (Bonus)
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires