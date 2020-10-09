Infos précédentes :

Nowhere de Claudio Bagnato est sorti vendredi dernier. Il se commande sur BandCamp et/ou s'écoute dans son entièreté ici même après un clic de souris. Clic !
[ch] Nowhere: BandCamp External ] [plus d'infos]

Claudio Bagnato - Nowhere
Claudio Bagnato
LP : Nowhere
Label : Hummus Records Date de sortie : 09/10/2020
Wind load
Brighter day
The shower
Nowhere
The dinner
Ghost song #2
Too late
I wanna fuck you
Rainbow
Run run rabbit
Ghost song #1
Revolver
No way out





