Nowhere de Claudio Bagnato est sorti vendredi dernier. Il se commande sur BandCamp et/ou s'écoute dans son entièreté ici même après un clic de souris. Clic !
[ Nowhere: BandCamp ] [plus d'infos]
Claudio Bagnato
LP : Nowhere
Label : Hummus Records
- Hummus Records (157 hits)
Wind load
Brighter day
The shower
Nowhere
The dinner
Ghost song #2
Too late
I wanna fuck you
Rainbow
Run run rabbit
Ghost song #1
Revolver
No way out
