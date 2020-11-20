Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 12/10/2020 à 17:49.
Modéré le 12/10/2020 à 17:49.
KBK, du rêve au cauchemar - 12/10 17:49
"Dream gone bad" est un nouveau morceau proposé par Killer Be Killed pour son prochain opus Reluctant hero. [plus d'infos]
Killer Be Killed
LP : Reluctant hero
Label : Nuclear Blast
LP : Reluctant hero
Label : Nuclear Blast
- Nuclear Blast (410 hits)
Deconstructing self-destruction
Dream gone bad
Left of center
Inner calm from outer storms
Filthy vagabond
From a crowded wound
The great purge
Comfort from nothing
Animus
Dead limbs
Reluctant hero
Dream gone bad
Left of center
Inner calm from outer storms
Filthy vagabond
From a crowded wound
The great purge
Comfort from nothing
Animus
Dead limbs
Reluctant hero
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires