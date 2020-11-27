Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 04/10/2020 à 20:24.
SoM sur le sable - 04/10 20:24
Sound of Memories sortira son album The sand within le 27 novembre. Un premier titre s'écoute ici avec "The mirror behind". Les précommandes sont déjà ouvertes sur BandCamp.
[ The sand within: BandCamp ] [plus d'infos]
Sound Of Memories
LP : The sand within
Date de sortie : 27/11/2020
The sand within
Life ascending
State of grace
Soul asylum
The mirror behind
Fate and doom
Black virgin
This shivering whisper
Inside the eye of the storm
Altered
The last architect (feat. Max de Daturha)
